German doctors gain access to Navalny in Russia, ally says

German doctors who arrived to the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday to help facilitate the medevac of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, have gained access to him, Navalny's closest ally said during a news conference in Berlin

"The German doctors who came on this flight, from Nuremberg, who were refused to get access to this patient finally just got access to him several minutes ago," Leonid Volkov said

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charite, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders or dissidents, but local doctors refused to authorise a transfer, saying the politician was too unstable to be transported.