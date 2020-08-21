Left Menu
Development News Edition

German doctors gain access to Navalny in Russia, ally says

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:22 IST
German doctors gain access to Navalny in Russia, ally says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

German doctors who arrived to the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday to help facilitate the medevac of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, have gained access to him, Navalny's closest ally said during a news conference in Berlin

"The German doctors who came on this flight, from Nuremberg, who were refused to get access to this patient finally just got access to him several minutes ago," Leonid Volkov said

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charite, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders or dissidents, but local doctors refused to authorise a transfer, saying the politician was too unstable to be transported.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president asks prosecutor to investigate new cash video, but defends brother

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the Mexican prosecutors office should investigate videos of his brother receiving cash, but added the money was legitimately raised and used for 2015 regional elections.Lopez Obrador said...

Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control LoC in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violat...

VB violence : NGT directive misinterpreted by some stakeholders - environmentalist

Environmental activist Subhas Dutta, whose petition to the National Green Tribunal led it to frame guidelines for holding the annual Poush Mela in Santiniketan, said on Friday that the directive of the green bench had been misinterpreted in...

Gaza-Israel violence prompts stepped-up mediation efforts

Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israel which responded with air strikes overnight, the Israeli military said, in the most serious escalation of cross-border violence in months, prompting mediators to step up de-escalation efforts.There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020