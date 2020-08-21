Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay. It comes as Oahu — Hawaii's most populated island and the home of Pearl Harbor — has seen an alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, forcing many restrictions to be reinstated, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people and the closure of all beaches. “I've been told what I need to do in order to be responsible for myself but also toward others," said WWII veteran Jerry Pedersen, who was aboard the USS Missouri and watched the Japanese surrender.

PTI | Pearlharbor | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:14 IST
Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender, even if it means the vulnerable group may be risking their lives again amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 75th anniversary was meant to be a blockbuster event, and the veterans have been looking forward to it for years. There were to be thousands of people watching in Hawaii as parades marched through Waikiki, vintage warbirds flying overhead, and gala dinners to honor the veterans.

Now, most in-person celebrations have been canceled over fears the virus could infect the veterans, who range from 90 to 101. But about 200 people, mostly veterans, their families and government officials, will still commemorate the milestone on the USS Missouri, which hosted the surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay. It comes as Oahu — Hawaii's most populated island and the home of Pearl Harbor — has seen an alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, forcing many restrictions to be reinstated, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people and the closure of all beaches.

“I've been told what I need to do in order to be responsible for myself but also toward others," said WWII veteran Jerry Pedersen, who was aboard the USS Missouri and watched the Japanese surrender. "I can't hug the people that I'd like to hug.” Pedersen, who will be coming from Sacramento, California, for the commemoration, turned 95 on Wednesday. “No, I'm not concerned particularly,” he said. “If we would do in life everything the way we've been told to handle this pandemic, we'd come through it pretty good.” Officials plan to keep the veterans socially distanced while they are honored in front of livestreaming cameras instead of live crowds of thousands, as was first planned.

“I want to go back because that day, as much as I remember it, what happened, why we were there, the fact that it was the end of the realities of war and killing and all, it was the first day that I had to start answering, 'What am I going to do with the rest of my life?'" Pedersen said. He said he reflects on Gen. Douglas MacArthur's words "that we've got to pursue in peace what we won in war. And I made a decision that day that I wanted to be a peace worker. And my life has been that.” Pedersen became a pastor after the war.

But as cities and states see new waves of COVID-19, some medical experts are questioning the safety of having dozens of vulnerable war heroes flying to Hawaii from all over the United States. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, said older people are more at risk from COVID-19, especially if they have illnesses like lung or heart disease or diabetes.

“ The impact of COVID-19 on the elderly is very pronounced," Chin-Hong said. "I continue to be concerned about ... the impacts of infection on the elderly, not only on acquiring it, but mainly on progressing from infection to disease and being in the ICU and then dying.” The veterans will board a flight reserved just for them from Oakland to Honolulu. That flight will be about half full, but they need to get to Oakland before the jet shuttles them across the Pacific. Chin-Hong says that segment of the trip is of greater concern because it's more unpredictable. He said that ensuring the veterans know the risk is important. “As long as people have the information ... that's all I can really hope for.” But taking into account the human element of why these men want to attend the ceremony is also important, he said.

“For somebody who may not live to see the next anniversary ... the risk benefit calculus becomes a little bit different,” Chin-Hong said of the aging group. “I feel like sometimes in these settings, you think about risk and benefit in different ways." Once in Hawaii, the veterans will be isolated in hotels except when attending mostly outdoor events with health screenings and social distancing. The public is not invited, and workers will be continuously screened. WWII veteran Art Albert, who had come to Hawaii for every commemoration, had promised loved ones that he would make it to the 75th anniversary. But he died in June.

“Somehow, he and the Missouri just connected. Every year as we neared Ford Island, his eyes would fill with tears as he saw what he called his 'first home,'" Albert's wife, Sherry, said by email, referring to the USS Missouri. Michael Carr, president and CEO if the USS Missouri Memorial Association, which operates the museum the battleship has become, was friends with Albert. Of the veterans, he said that “despite the travel restrictions, despite the pandemic dangers, they are determined to be here.” As of Wednesday, about 60 veterans, each with one companion, were set to attend, but the number has fluctuated as some who wanted to come have died and others have requested to participate last minute.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched an online system for registration and renewal of licence of gold assaying and hallmarking centres. The online mode will bring ease of doing business for both the jewellers and en...

AGR case: SC asks DoT to apprise about the basis of spectrum sharing done by telcos

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Department of Telecom DoT to apprise it by Saturday the basis of spectrum sharing done by telecom companies and how much is the liability of the sharers. The top court asked the secretary of DoT to f...

Wall St Week Ahead-No elk or trout, but Fed's virtual retreat may stoke market's 'animal spirits'

Investors could get a hint from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell next week about how aggressively the U.S. central bank will try to manage the long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Powell will discuss the Feds monetary poli...

DA to review 2011 police shooting of 68-year-old Black man

A Massachusetts prosecutor says her office will review the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting by police of an unarmed 68-year-old Black man during a drug raid targeting his stepson and another man. Eurie Stamps was shot and killed i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020