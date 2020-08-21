Cycling-Ineos Grenadiers sign Adam Yates on two-year deal

Dominant British outfit Ineos Grenadiers have signed climber Adam Yates for the "prime years" of his career, according to team principal Dave Brailsford. The signing of the 28-year-old Yates from Australian team Mitchelton-Scott on a two-year deal was announced on Friday.

"I'm really delighted that Adam is finally joining the team," Brailsford said in a statement. "It feels like the timing is just right as he enters the prime of his career and we embark on a new era as the INEOS Grenadiers. "As a global team with a British heart, Adam's no-nonsense British character is a perfect fit. He knows how to win and his gritty, determined and resilient approach are exactly the attributes we are looking to foster as we assemble the new INEOS Grenadiers to be built on purpose."

Yates, who finished fourth in general classification at the 2016 Tour de France, will join up with Ineos in 2021. "The prospect of riding for a British team is one that I am extremely excited about," Yates said. "I've witnessed the rise of cycling in the UK during my career and I think this has been spurred on by success of British riders and this team.

"It is an exciting opportunity and one that I feel has come at the right time." While four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is leaving the team, Yates still faces intense competition for a place in the Grand Tours he says he wants to target.

As well as reigning Tour champion Egan Bernal, Ineos boast 2018 winner Geraint Thomas and climbing specialists Pavel Sivakov and Richard Carapaz.