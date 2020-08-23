Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

Three people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkey's Black Sea coastline, the interior minister said Sunday. One of the dead was a police officer whose vehicle was swept away by the floods. Television footage showed vehicles and debris being carried by floodwater along the main road of Dereli, which lies around 12 miles (20 kilometres) inland.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 23-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 14:01 IST
3 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

Three people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkey's Black Sea coastline, the interior minister said Sunday. A further 11 people were missing after flooding around the mountain town of Dereli in Giresun province.

“So far, 127 of our citizens have been rescued in search and rescue (efforts),” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said while visiting the town. One of the dead was a police officer whose vehicle was swept away by the floods.

Television footage showed vehicles and debris being carried by floodwater along the main road of Dereli, which lies around 12 miles (20 kilometres) inland. Heavy rain along the Black Sea coast on Saturday evening also saw apartment buildings evacuated after landslides in Rize province, 110 miles (180 kilometres) east of Giresun.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Arjuna award would motivate me to breach Olympic qualification mark: Dutee

Her personal best is not yet enough to make the cut for the Tokyo Games but Indias top sprinter Dutee Chand says her selection for the Arjuna award has come at the right time as it would motivate her to breach the difficult Olympic qualifi...

Speeding truck kills 6 stray cattle in UP's Banda

Six stray cattle were killed and as many injured after a speeding truck ran over them at a village here, police said on Sunday. The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered, they said.The incident occurred on the Banda-Tanda roa...

Rlys earned Rs 561 cr from ticketless travellers in 2019-20, revenue up by 38 pc in last 4 yrs

More than one crore passengers were fined for travelling without a ticket in 2019-20, earning the Railways a revenue of Rs 561.73 crore -- a growth of around 6 per cent over 2018-2019, an RTI application has found. The Railways has earned R...

Goa welcomes filmmakers to shoot movies in beach state

The state-runEntertainment Society of Goa on Sunday welcomed filmmakers to the coastal state after the Centre announced the standard operating procedures for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020