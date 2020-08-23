Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

The defense ministry said it had now taken over responsibility for the protection of such memorials, and that any unrest near them would elicit a response from the army. Describing the protesters as "fascists" and writing the majority of its statement in capital letters, the defense ministry said the memorials, specifically to victims of World War Two, were holy sites that must not be desecrated.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 23-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:39 IST
Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus' political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the city's national memorials.

Demonstrations have been held in the capital and other Belarusian towns since Aug. 9, when an election which protesters describe as rigged granted veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The streets of Minsk turned red and white as a flood of demonstrators carried flags symbolizing their opposition to Lukashenko, demanding he quit after 26 years in power and new elections be held, videos showed.

They marched towards a monument that was surrounded by a chain of security service members clad in military uniform, a Reuters witness said. The defense ministry said it had now taken over responsibility for the protection of such memorials, and that any unrest near them would elicit a response from the army.

Describing the protesters as "fascists" and writing the majority of its statement in capital letters, the defense ministry said the memorials, specifically to victims of World War Two, were holy sites that must not be desecrated. "WE CATEGORICALLY WARN ANY VIOLATION OF PEACE AND ORDER IN SUCH PLACES - YOU WILL HAVE THE ARMY TO DEAL WITH NOW, NOT THE POLICE."

In a statement, the Belarus interior ministry warned that any unsanctioned protests were considered illegal and said 22 people had been arrested the previous day, when smaller-scale protests took place across 55 towns and cities.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that An...

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola early Sunday, following a track forecast t...

SAD chief urges Finance Commission to allocate Rs 100 crore for hospital in Fazilka

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh to allocate Rs 100 crore for setting up a medical college and hospital in Punjabs Fazilka to augment health services in the border district. In a l...

Letter by Congress leaders unfortunate, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Gandhi family has kept the party united and the letter written by senior Congress leaders over the leadership issue is an unfortunate move. Gehlot said Sonia Gandhi should continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020