Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Black-owned bookstores want action after influx in business

Ali Nervis, the owner of Grassrootz Books and Juice Bar, Phoenix's only Black-owned bookstore, said in two days his store received 200 orders for books on race relations, more than all they had received since opening in September 2019. “People have this sense to be educated on what is happening in the country and what led up to this point,” Nervis said of protests and community tension in Phoenix.

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:47 IST
US: Black-owned bookstores want action after influx in business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A renewed focus on social justice in the wake of police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd has seen sales soar at Black-owned bookstores around the country as customers seek out knowledge from their own communities. The stores have always served as a community space for Black people to gather and educate themselves and their communities about their culture and history.

Sales increased exponentially after calls on social media in June encouraged people to spend their money at Black-owned businesses amid national tension. Ali Nervis, the owner of Grassrootz Books and Juice Bar, Phoenix's only Black-owned bookstore, said in two days his store received 200 orders for books on race relations, more than all they had received since opening in September 2019.

"People have this sense to be educated on what is happening in the country and what led up to this point," Nervis said of protests and community tension in Phoenix. "We carry a lot of books about social commentary, history and books written by Black authors. I think that is part of the reason why we've seen a dramatic increase in our book sales." Nervis has since caught up with an increase in sales and has taken time to reflect on what is happening in society, like other Black leaders in the industry. "It's wonderful that Black people are wanting to support Black people — it's not new, but support has expanded, interest has increased and more people have taken it on," said Paul Coates, owner of Black Classic Press, a Black-owned publishing and printing company based in Baltimore.

"I've seen increases in demand before. There was a bump during the Civil Rights Movement and during the Black Power Movement. People were searching for information. There was interest around the time Roots came out too." "Roots," written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alex Haley, became a wildly popular nine-hour miniseries that gripped the country in 1977. Haley based the epic tale on his own family history from his ancestors' enslavement though several generations to their liberation. Black Classic Press has operated as a publisher for 42 years and a book seller for eight years, Coates said, adding that he has seen books help power movements for decades.

Donya Craddock, co-owner of The Dock Bookshop in Fort Worth, Texas, said she could attest to the correlation. "Every time we have a community crisis, the bookstore is a place for people to vent on," she said. "We have created a space for people to gather, and talk about their frustrations." She has always seen parallels with what is going on in the community and in the bookstore because it energizes people. "People want to share their emotions, people are hurt, and everybody don't want to go to a bar believe it or not," she said.

Craddock opened The Dock Bookshop with her sister, Donna, in 2008. The store serves to educate people about Black history and culture through books, in-person events, and other programs. It is one of the largest Black-owned bookstores in the Southwest. The owners not only want to educate their communities but also encourage people to use what they learn to take action against systemic racism.

The owners of Turning Page Bookshop have said Goose Creek, South Carolina, does not have a large African American community, but they provide and serve surrounding communities, such as Charleston and Summerville since opening in June 2019. "From June 2 until about July 25 we received from 75 to 150 orders a day," said VaLinda Miller, who runs the store with her best friend Arrylee Satterfield.

She said some of the biggest sellers included "White Fragility," "Me and White Supremacy," and "How to Be an Antiracist." Miller said she didn't want people to just buy the books because they were popular, but to help them understand how the system has made them the way they are. "I don't want you to stop learning after reading the book. I want you to take that book and go out and look for something else to listen to and learn from." There has to be some action that follows the education, Nervis said, adding that he is not optimistic interest will last much longer. "That's why we continue to do what we do and ask for support. Not just our bookstore, but everyone doing work in Black communities.".

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had turned down MP Dy CM's post offered by Cong, says Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 23 PTIBJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that although the Congresss top leadership had offered to make him the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls, when he was still in that party, he...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said on Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran even as Tehran acknowledged a recent explosion at ...

Taliban set powerful negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks

The Talibans chief has finalized a negotiating team that is to have sweeping decision-making powers in upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations, the top Taliban negotiator told The Associated Press on Sunday. Maulvi Hibatullah Akhunzada hand-pick...

Cricket-Anderson takes five as England force Pakistan to follow on

James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket as England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali.Ali 141 not out and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020