Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Protesters dispersed by gunfire in Libya's capital

Armed men fired in the air to disperse several hundred protesters demonstrating over living conditions and against the government in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Sunday, a Reuters witness said. Protesters marched to the headquarters of the Government of National Accord (GNA) to voice anger over what they called a "slow death" due to collapsing public services, corruption and economic pressures, before heading to central Tripoli's Martyrs Square, where they were scattered by gunfire. Kremlin critic Navalny will survive 'poison attack', Bizilj says

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning, will survive, the founder of the activist group that sent the air ambulance to fly him to Germany, told a newspaper. "Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician," Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild. Nigerian security clash with Biafra separatists turns deadly - DSS

At least two people were killed in a clash between Nigerian state security officers and a group campaigning for the secession of a part of southeastern Nigeria formerly known as Biafra, security services said on Sunday. The incident between Department of State Services (DSS) agents and members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took place in southeastern Nigeria's Enugu state. Sentencing hearings to start for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, after multi-day sentencing hearings starting on Monday morning in Christchurch, the city where the attacks took place. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis. Citing several government and coalition sources, Yomiuri said Abe would receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health. Coronavirus dampens celebrations in China's wedding gown city

Store windows in the five-storey Huqiu Wedding Dress Mall in the Chinese city of Suzhou gleam with the reflection from rows and rows of elaborate gowns to entice potential buyers. But there are few shoppers in the modern mall, a glitzy showcase of the city's huge wedding gown production industry that usually attracts visitors not only from across China but abroad. Some agreement, but issues remain as West African mediators meet Mali coup leaders

Mediators from West Africa's regional bloc reached agreement on certain points during talks with Mali's military junta that are aimed at returning the country to civilian rule, the parties said on Sunday, adding that some outstanding issues remained. The negotiations will continue on Monday, members of both delegations told journalists in Bamako. Brazil's Bolsonaro says he wants to punch reporter in face

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he wanted to punch a reporter in the face for asking about bank deposits made in the account of his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, by a former aide to one of his sons. "I want to punch you in the face, OK?" the right-wing president replied to the reporter from the O Globo newspaper, according to audio released by the daily. Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to evacuate and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with damage across the region expected to worsen this week. Marco, which strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Monday. Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. The veteran leader denounced the demonstrators as "rats" and was seen in state media footage wearing body armour and holding a rifle, projecting an unyielding image amid the huge nationwide demonstrations that erupted after a disputed election on Aug. 9.