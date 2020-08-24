Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The defendant aimed directly at Mucaad and shot him." GAMAL FOUDA, IMAM OF AL NOOR MOSQUE "I can say to the family of the terrorist that they have lost a son and we have lost many from our community too.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 07:52 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, after multi-day sentencing hearings that started on Monday. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear about 66 victim impact statements, according to the court.

Below are quotes from Monday's court proceedings: CROWN PROSECUTOR BARNABY HAWES

"On Jan 8, 2019, the defendant conducted a reconnaissance of Al Noor mosque. The defendant took a position opposite the mosque and flew a drone directly over it to try film and record an aerial view of the mosque and surrounding buildings...The defendant's intention was to burn down the mosques at the conclusion of the attacks." "He admitted the incendiary devices were to bring the mosques down...he said he wished he had done so."

"He stated he wanted to have shot more people than he did." "He intended to instil fear into those he described as invaders – including the Muslim population and more generally non-European immigrants."

Speaking about 3-year old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim of the attack: "He was clinging to his father's leg. The defendant aimed directly at Mucaad and shot him."

GAMAL FOUDA, IMAM OF AL NOOR MOSQUE "I can say to the family of the terrorist that they have lost a son and we have lost many from our community too. I respect them because they are suffering as we are. Australia is our neighbour and we are all one against hate and racism.

"I would like to say to the terrorist that you were misguided and misled. We are peaceful and a loving community who did not deserve your actions. We go to the mosque for peace and worship. Your hatred is unnecessary. If you have done anything you have brought the whole community closer with your evil actions." MAYSOON SALAMA, MOTHER OF ATA ELAYYAN, WHO WAS KILLED IN ATTACK

"I can't forgive you…you gave yourself the authority to take the souls of 51 people. Our only crime in your eyes is that we are Muslims. "You killed your own humanity and I don't think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime. May you get the severest punishment for your evil act in this life, and hereafter.

"You thought you can break us…you failed miserably. Ata is gone, but never forgotten. He will always be the light of our eyes. And we will live his legacy." KHALED MAJED ABD’EL RAUF ALNOBANI, WHO WAS AT AL NOOR MOSQUE (VIA TRANSLATOR)

"I have not returned to full-time work because I am struggling with everyday life. My behaviour has changed because I lost some of my friends." TAJ MOHAMMAD KAMRAN, WHO WAS AT AL NOOR MOSQUE

"I cry a lot now…the memory of the shooting is very difficult for me. I can't sleep properly now. I am angry very easily now. I don't go to mosques much as I am scared." "My body still hurts from the injuries. I was shot three times in the same leg. I can't easily move around. I have too much pressure and too many problems now. The doctors say they can't help me anymore. I still have about 1,000 bits of shrapnel in my body that will be there. It can't be removed."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment

Asian shares advanced for a second straight session on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. The announcement ...

How possible successors stack up if Japan PM Abe resigns

Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday, as concerns grew over his ability to continue in his post, because of health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.If Abe is incapacita...

First Person: Pakistan health worker commits to polio fight, despite COVID fears

UNICEF has restarted vaccination campaigns in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where polio is endemic, following a hiatus imposed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restart has been accompanied by new g...

FOREX-Dollar bides time as traders look to economic data, Jackson Hole

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to more data for a gauge on the health of the global economy and the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020