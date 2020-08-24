Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black man shot, injured by U.S. police in Wisconsin, protests break out

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:41 IST
Black man shot, injured by U.S. police in Wisconsin, protests break out

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene. The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. local time in the town of Kenosha as officers were responding to a "domestic incident". The victim was immediately taken to a hospital by the police, according to a statement issued by the Kenosha police department.

No explanation was given by the police as to what led to the shooting. The shooting will be investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police said. A video circulating on social media and cited by the U.S. press showed the man walking towards a car followed by two officers and one of them shooting him as he opens the car door.

Multiple fires were set at the scene by a crowd of more than 60 people who gathered to protest against the incident, according to various U.S. media reports. There have been ongoing protests in the United States against police brutality and racism since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The Flipkart page was spotted by a popula...

NIIT Technologies is now Coforge

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- NIIT Technologies LimitedNSE COFORGE, a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed c...

Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi India, Aug 24 ANIMediawire Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based o...

Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday became Japans longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020