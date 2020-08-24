Left Menu
2 held in Bangladesh with 13 lakh yaba pills, largest such shipment this year

Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion arrested two persons and seized 13 lakh yaba pills or amphetamines, reportedly the largest such shipment this year.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion arrested two persons and seized 13 lakh yaba pills or amphetamines, reportedly the largest such shipment this year. According to Dhaka Times, RAB-15 detained the duo while they were entering Khurushkul Majhirghat area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday. A fishing boat was also seized from them

This shipment of yaba, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine sold as cheap red or pink tablets, has been reported as the largest shipment of this year. The arrested people have been identified as Md Billal, 45, of Dakshin Hajipara in Sadar upazila and Md Ayaz, 34, of H-16 block in Balukhali Rohingya camp, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General of Rapid Action Battallion (RAB), was quoted as saying at a press briefing, "During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were involved in drug dealing for a long time. We have learnt that a section of trawler owners are involved in yaba smuggling." (ANI)

