Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom says most service restored after U.S. users hit by partial outage

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it had restored service to the majority of its U.S. users after a partial outage left many unable to log in to work meetings or attend school classes remotely.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:12 IST
Zoom says most service restored after U.S. users hit by partial outage
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it had restored service to the majority of its U.S. users after a partial outage left many unable to log in to work meetings or attend school classes remotely. The San Jose, California-based company has experienced a surge in usage during the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people turn to it for work meetings, school, social events including weddings and to otherwise stay connected while isolating themselves. Many schools that turned to remote instruction have used Zoom for classes.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 3,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom around midday, down from nearly 17,000 a few of hours earlier. "We are still in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud. Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users. We are continuing to roll out a fix for the remaining users still impacted. Users are also unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage their service on the Zoom website," Zoom said on its website. (https://bit.ly/3aR1Fly)

The company said earlier it had "identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars." Zoom's stock has risen more than eight-fold since its initial public offering last year and four-fold so far in 2020, but it was down 2.3% after falling as much as 5.4% in earlier Monday.

Zoom competes with Cisco Systems Inc's Webex, Microsoft Corp's Teams and Alphabet Inc's Google Meet platform for paying customers, particularly enterprises while offering a free version to customers. Zoom had 300 million daily meeting participants in April, the latest figures disclosed.

Even as its usage has soared, Zoom has come under fire over privacy and security issues, including incidents of "Zoom bombing" in which uninvited users entered and disrupted meetings. It has since rolled out major upgrades, including end-to-end encryption for video calls. Although a California company, Zoom has big research and development centers in China with hundreds of employees, according to a filing it made to the U.S. government.

"For sustained growth to continue, it (Zoom) will have to show investors that it can be relied on to ensure its core customers don't drift towards the likes of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco's Webex," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets commentator at Hargreaves Lansdown. "As Zoom fatigue sets in and the pandemic eases, it's even more important that the company demonstrates its systems are secure if it's to be seen as a long-term player in this competitive market," Streeter added.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage. "Zoom having a world wide outage for the first day of school, so 2020!" Twitter user Anthony Slaughter wrote.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms. Elected last December, Pr...

Bypolls to be 'bada-chota bhai' vs 'trimurti' battle: Scindia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are crucial as their outcome will decide the future of the state, and sought to portray them as a bada-chota bhai versus trimurti battle ...

Even fastest man alive may not be able to outrun coronavirus

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt said on Monday he was self isolating while waiting to hear back from the health ministry after taking a coronavirus test this weekend.Jamaican radio station Nationwide Ne...

New York attorney general probing whether Trump inflated his assets

New York states attorney general is investigating whether the Trump Organization and Donald Trump improperly inflated the value of the U.S. presidents assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020