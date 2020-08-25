PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - Large companies will face substantial fines if they cannot prove their supply chains are not linked to illegal deforestation under a proposed UK government crackdown.

- McLaren, the UK supercar maker, will stop developing petrol engines within a decade as it plots a long-term shift towards electric vehicles. - Boris Johnson was given a boost on Monday in his efforts to reopen all schools in England next month after teaching unions lent their conditional support to the move and local authorities indicated they would not stand in the prime minister's way.

- The UK government is to urge companies to launch regular workplace testing to check staff for Covid-19 to help keep the economy going through a potential winter surge in infections. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)