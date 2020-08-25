Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 60 survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

The building, which comprised of 47 flats, fell almost like a pack of cards, said a police official at the disaster site. Local residents and police combed through tin sheets, metal rods and other wreckage in a desperate search for survivors as ambulances rushed injured to nearby hospitals amid heavy monsoon rains and fears of Covid-19 infections.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:31 IST
More than 60 survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

Rescue workers pulled more than 60 people alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in an industrial town near India's financial capital Mumbai, a senior official said on Tuesday, as rescue efforts continued. The five storey building near a slum district in Mahad, which housed roughly 200 residents, caved in on Monday evening.

"One resident was dead and at least 30 were still trapped," said Bharatshet Maruti Gogawale, a local lawmaker in Mahad situated about 165 km (100 miles) south of Mumbai. The building, which comprised of 47 flats, fell almost like a pack of cards, said a police official at the disaster site.

Local residents and police combed through tin sheets, metal rods and other wreckage in a desperate search for survivors as ambulances rushed injured to nearby hospitals amid heavy monsoon rains and fears of Covid-19 infections. The cause of the accident was not clear. But building collapses are common in India, usually due to shoddy construction, substandard materials and disregard of regulations.

Every year, heavy downpours during the June to September monsoon season bring down rain-sodden small and large structures deemed too dangerous to live in. More than 1,200 people were killed in 1,161 building collapses across India in 2017, according to latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump puts 'America first', has record of strength, success: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday local time praised President Donald Trump, saying he has put America first and took tough steps against China, Iran, and North Korea. In her Republican National Convention spe...

James, Lakers flatten Blazers, lead series 3-1

LeBron James scored 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and also had 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers steamroll the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series on Monday night n...

Nagpur civic chief Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol guidelines. Request everyone who has co...

Soccer-Manchester United defender Lindelof tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly womans handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. A police statement httpspolisen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020