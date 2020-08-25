Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan and Ethiopia pledge to push for deal on Blue Nile dam

Ethiopia's prime minister and Sudan's leadership said on Tuesday they would make every effort to reach a deal on a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that has caused a bitter dispute between Addis Ababa and Cairo over water supplies.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:30 IST
Sudan and Ethiopia pledge to push for deal on Blue Nile dam
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ethiopia's prime minister and Sudan's leadership said on Tuesday they would make every effort to reach a deal on a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that has caused a bitter dispute between Addis Ababa and Cairo over water supplies. Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan failed to strike an agreement on the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) before the reservoir behind the dam began being filled in July. But the three countries have returned to talks under African Union mediation.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Khartoum on Tuesday with a high level delegation to meet Sudanese officials, who have played an increasingly prominent role in negotiations with their two neighbors. "The two sides emphasized they would make every possible effort to reach a successful conclusion to the current tripartite negotiations," a joint statement from Ethiopia and Sudan said.

The talks should lead to a formula that makes the dam a tool for regional integration, the statement said, praising AU mediation as embodying "African solutions for African problems". Negotiations have previously faltered over a demand from Egypt and Sudan that any deal should be legally binding, over the mechanism for resolving future disputes, and over how to manage the dam during periods of reduced rainfall or drought.

Egypt says it is dependent on the Nile for more than 90% of its scarce freshwater supplies and fears the dam could have a devastating effect on its economy.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer: Ronaldinho flies home to Brazil after Paraguayan judge frees him

Former world soccer star Ronaldinho Gaucho left Paraguay on Tuesday, hours after a judge liberated him from five months of house arrest over an adulterated passport. Ronaldinho left the hotel where he had been staying since April in the cap...

S.African court allows sheep exports to Middle East, rejects cruelty concerns

A South African court ruled on Tuesday that a Kuwaiti firm could ship thousands of sheep to the Middle East, dealing a blow to animal welfare activists seeking to ban such exports on concerns that extreme heat could kill the animals en rout...

MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy s personal website hacked

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddys personal website has been hacked and the city police have been informed about it, an official in his office said on Tuesday. The site -- httpkishanreddy.com -- was hacked on August 15 and has...

Doncic, Mavs riding momentum vs. Clippers

Even before they began their Western Conference first-round series, the Dallas Mavericks were a long shot to get past the Los Angeles Clippers. Injuries and ejections early in the best-of-seven series made the road even more difficult, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020