Indo-Vietnam partnership ensures peace in region: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam keeps growing and ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "Concluded the 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting. Thank Deputy PM and FM @FMPhamBinhMinh for co-chairing. Our comprehensive strategic partnership keeps growing. Ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted after the end of 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission meeting.

The MEA further said, "The co-chairs exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic." Post the meeting, Pham Binh Minh tweeted, "I co-chaired the 17th Meeting of Vietnam-India Joint Commission today. With FM @DrSJaishankar we worked on new measures and orientations for the comprehensive strategic partnership, looking forward to the #VietNamIndia50 in 2022."

Jaishankar also invited Vietnam to take advantage of India's new economic capacities and demands. (ANI)