Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Vietnam partnership ensures peace in region: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam keeps growing and ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:04 IST
Indo-Vietnam partnership ensures peace in region: Jaishankar
External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar holding virtual meeting with Pham Binh Minh. (Photo credit: S Jaishankar twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam keeps growing and ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "Concluded the 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting. Thank Deputy PM and FM @FMPhamBinhMinh for co-chairing. Our comprehensive strategic partnership keeps growing. Ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted after the end of 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission meeting.

The MEA further said, "The co-chairs exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic." Post the meeting, Pham Binh Minh tweeted, "I co-chaired the 17th Meeting of Vietnam-India Joint Commission today. With FM @DrSJaishankar we worked on new measures and orientations for the comprehensive strategic partnership, looking forward to the #VietNamIndia50 in 2022."

Jaishankar also invited Vietnam to take advantage of India's new economic capacities and demands. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...

Oil producers cut 84% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output - U.S. regulator

Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 of the daily output, from U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday. Hurricane Laura is moving up the cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020