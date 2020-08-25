Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar join hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins

Experts from four countries -India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have joined hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins in the region, paving way for regional cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:43 IST
India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar join hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins
Gangetic Dolphin. Image Credit: ANI

Experts from four countries -India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have joined hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins in the region, paving way for regional cooperation. A webinar on "Exploring the impact of COVID-19 on the ecosystem health of rivers and its dolphin population: Present status and future strategy for conservation in India-Bangladesh-Myanmar-Nepal" was organised by Inland Fisheries Society of India, ICAR - Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Professional Fisheries Graduates Forum (PFGF) and Aquatic Ecosystem Health and Management Society.

During the session, Dr JK Jena, DDG (Fisheries Science), ICAR said, "These animals do not realise boundaries and have tried to find habitat wherever possible. Hence, regional cooperation is very important in conserving them." Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, Namami Gange also shared his experiences on dolphin conservation linking its importance in the rejuvenation of Ganga. Continuous efforts of Namami Gange to bring dolphin conservation to national attention have resulted in the announcement of "Project Dolphin" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF). This project will be in-line with "Project Tiger" which has successfully helped in increasing the tiger population.

Namami Gange has given importance to biodiversity and ecological improvement along with pollution abatement and projects have been taken up for the improvement of fisheries with CIFRI and for biodiversity conservation with Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Under this framework, this is a first of its kind occasion where the fishery sector is leading dolphin conservation discourse. River Dolphins a unique species found mainly in rivers of Asia and South America are vanishing rapidly. Gangetic Dolphin, the national aquatic animal of India has been declared endangered by International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This webinar was organised to discuss the future strategy to conserve and revive these Dolphins with regional cooperation.

During the webinar on Professor AP Sharma, former Director ICAR-CIFRI, Barrackpore, highlighted the need to research on dolphin habitat restoration and Dr. Dilip Kumar, Former Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-CIFE, spoke about the social aspects of fishermen's life and Dolphins in rural India. Among all the points that the speakers in the webinar agreed on, the most important fact was that a coordinated approach is needed for synergising transboundary efforts and to develop a regional program. Other highlights of the webinar included Fishery conservation efforts under NamamiGange through CIFRI would improve prey base in Dolphin habitat leading to enhanced Dolphin population. Livelihood improvement of fishermen to help them join conservation efforts and a coordinated approach needed for synergising transboundary efforts and to develop a regional program.

As the Sunderban delta is a unique ecological space where Gangetic, as well as Irrawaddy Dolphin, are present, spread over India as well as Bangladesh, the conference gave a unique opportunity to the speakers to share experience on the dolphins. It was also supplemented by Myanmar and Chilika Lake authority in the context of the Irrawaddy Dolphin.

The webinar attended by over 1000 participants across the world featured lectures on "Conservative measure of Irrawaddy Dolphin in Myanmar" by Dr. Hla Win, DDG- Fisheries- Retired, Myanmar, "Status of Dolphins in Nepalese Rivers" by Dr Madhav K. Shrestha, Professor, Aquaculture AFU (Retired), Nepal and "National Atlas and Dolphin action plan- Bangladesh" by Professor Md. A Aziz, Prof Benazir Ahmed, Senior expert from Bangladesh amongst other well-known global scholars. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli delegation to visit UAE next week, accompanied by Trump aides

An Israeli delegation and top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump will fly together to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for talks on cementing the two Middle East countries deal to normalise relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu s...

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. About 43,0...

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...

3 days of rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the countrys national disaster management agency said Tuesday, as another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020