Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the city's Black business district following the shooting of a Black man in the back by police. Kenosha County Board of Supervisors member Zach Rodriguez said the board would hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday on seeking federal help, such as U.S. Marshals Service officers, after some 300 rioters looted businesses and set fire to buildings overnight.

"Essentially, our city was burned to the ground, building by building," Rodriguez told Reuters. "Enough is enough." Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters as they defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night and Tuesday morning, near where police gunned down Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday.

Blake, who had been attempting to break up a fight between two women, was struck by four of the seven shots, all fired by one officer, in front of his sons aged 3, 5 and 8, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family, told ABC News on Tuesday. Crump will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. CDT. Video captured by a neighbor shows Blake walking toward the driver's side door of his SUV, away from two officers who were pointing guns at his back. After he opens the door, seven shots ring out, with one of the officers tugging at his shirt. The police have not explained why Blake was shot.

Crump said there was "no indication he was armed." Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said he had been told by Blake's father that Blake may have "temporary paralysis" in his legs, but that they hoped this may subside as swelling from his injuries goes down. "He's strong and he's a young man so we're just praying for a fast recovery," the uncle told Reuters.

The shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has not released any details. Kenosha police have referred all questions to the state investigators. But the incident, the latest in a litany of cases to focus attention on police treatment of African Americans, unleashed outrage in Kenosha, a Lake Michigan city located north of Chicago and south of Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred three months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. Clyde McLemore, president the Black Lives Matter chapter of nearby Lake County, Illinois, said he helped lead a march on Monday through a wealthy part of Kenosha on Lake Michigan, and that he was hit with rubber bullets and tear gassed upon joining hundreds gathered in a park close to the county's courthouse.

He said demonstrators would be out again on Tuesday night, demanding that the officers involved in the shooting, who have been placed on administrative leave, are fired and prosecuted. "We won't stop protesting until we get that done," he said.

UNREST ACROSS AMERICA Unrest flared again elsewhere in the United States with overnight clashes reported in Portland, Oregon; Seattle, and Minneapolis. In New York City, marchers swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge, social media video showed.

In Kenosha, a curfew set for 8 p.m. on Monday was largely ignored and as the evening wore on the mostly peaceful demonstration turned violent, with some people setting off fireworks and others setting light to buildings. Local police, who had support from National Guard troops, fired tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, according to protester Porche Bennett, 31, of Kenosha, who said fires had destroyed much of the Black business district and that those she saw igniting fires were white.

"It's people from out of town doing this. We've been shopping there since we were kids, and they set it on fire," Bennett said. Rodriguez said firefighters from about 30 fire departments around the region came to Kenosha to help put out the fires. He said the county supervisors would meet on Tuesday to seek federal assistance, on the assumption that the city's mayor and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers would be reluctant to do so.

Mayor John Antaramian and Evers did not immediately reply to requests for comment.