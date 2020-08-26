Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency, Kenosha braces for third night of unrest

The family of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an emotional plea for the value of their son's life on Tuesday and called for an end to the violent protests that erupted in the city. "They shot my son seven times. Seven times! Like he didn't matter," Jacob Blake Sr., his voice crumbling with emotion told a news conference following the Sunday shooting of his 29-year-old son. "My son matters. He's a human being and he matters." Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo in spotlight on Republicans' Day 2

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November. On the convention's Day One on Monday, Republicans painted a dire portrait of an America led by former Vice President Biden with Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle asserting that Democrats want to "destroy this country." New York attorney general files lawsuit to protect U.S. Postal Service

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration aimed at stopping what she said was an effort to disrupt operations at the U.S. Postal Service at a time when a pandemic has prompted millions more people than usual to plan to vote by mail. The lawsuit - which names President Donald Trump, the postal service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy - asks the court to vacate recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service and to stop it from implementing additional service reductions. U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr, a towering force in the U.S. evangelical Christian movement whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. Falwell's dramatic departure as head of one of the world's largest Christian universities came a day after Reuters reported that a business partner of the Falwell family had come forward with a stunning allegation: that he had been in a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader. U.S. charges Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe

The U.S. Justice Department charged Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs. The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree to a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Could U.S. regulators authorize a COVID-19 vaccine before the election?

U.S. President Donald Trump has said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sooner than most experts anticipate. A COVID-19 vaccine as early as October could become a reality if drugmakers deliver on optimistic timelines for completing large, late-stage clinical trials and regulators allow for its use prior to a full review and approval. More U.S. colleges see spike in COVID-19 cases after classes resume

More U.S. colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the fall semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks. The University of Alabama on Monday reported more than 550 people across its campuses had tested positive for COVID-19 since it resumed in-person classes on August 19. Most of those infected were students, faculty and staff at the university's main campus in Tuscaloosa. 'Anything can happen': weather helps California firefighters, for now

Over 14,000 firefighters from half a dozen states carved out containment lines around some of the largest wildfires in California history on Tuesday, helped by cooler temperatures. Using bulldozers and hand tools, crews scraped fire breaks into the earth to block flames from around 24 major blazes sparked by dry lightning during a record heat wave. GM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump Administration in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, and are ramping down or exiting the operations. Many of the ventilators assembled by the automakers and other manufacturers have gone into a U.S. government stockpile as doctors shifted away from using invasive ventilators with COVID-19 patients. The government currently has 108,000 ventilators in its medical equipment stockpile, and 12,000 deployed at U.S. hospitals, the U.S. Health and Human Services department said Tuesday. Special Report: Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography

When David Collie slipped off his shirt as he set out one sultry night to visit some friends, he didn't know he was putting himself in grave danger. But he was. He now fit the description: shirtless, Black, male. Moments later, Collie lay face down on the pavement, gunned down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn’t commit.