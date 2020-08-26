Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

On the convention's Day One on Monday, Republicans painted a dire portrait of an America led by former Vice President Biden with Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle asserting that Democrats want to "destroy this country." New York attorney general files lawsuit to protect U.S. Postal Service New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration aimed at stopping what she said was an effort to disrupt operations at the U.S. Postal Service at a time when a pandemic has prompted millions more people than usual to plan to vote by mail.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 05:26 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency, Kenosha braces for third night of unrest

The family of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an emotional plea for the value of their son's life on Tuesday and called for an end to the violent protests that erupted in the city. "They shot my son seven times. Seven times! Like he didn't matter," Jacob Blake Sr., his voice crumbling with emotion told a news conference following the Sunday shooting of his 29-year-old son. "My son matters. He's a human being and he matters." Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo in spotlight on Republicans' Day 2

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November. On the convention's Day One on Monday, Republicans painted a dire portrait of an America led by former Vice President Biden with Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle asserting that Democrats want to "destroy this country." New York attorney general files lawsuit to protect U.S. Postal Service

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration aimed at stopping what she said was an effort to disrupt operations at the U.S. Postal Service at a time when a pandemic has prompted millions more people than usual to plan to vote by mail. The lawsuit - which names President Donald Trump, the postal service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy - asks the court to vacate recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service and to stop it from implementing additional service reductions. U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr, a towering force in the U.S. evangelical Christian movement whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. Falwell's dramatic departure as head of one of the world's largest Christian universities came a day after Reuters reported that a business partner of the Falwell family had come forward with a stunning allegation: that he had been in a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader. U.S. charges Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe

The U.S. Justice Department charged Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs. The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree to a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Could U.S. regulators authorize a COVID-19 vaccine before the election?

U.S. President Donald Trump has said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sooner than most experts anticipate. A COVID-19 vaccine as early as October could become a reality if drugmakers deliver on optimistic timelines for completing large, late-stage clinical trials and regulators allow for its use prior to a full review and approval. More U.S. colleges see spike in COVID-19 cases after classes resume

More U.S. colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the fall semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks. The University of Alabama on Monday reported more than 550 people across its campuses had tested positive for COVID-19 since it resumed in-person classes on August 19. Most of those infected were students, faculty and staff at the university's main campus in Tuscaloosa. 'Anything can happen': weather helps California firefighters, for now

Over 14,000 firefighters from half a dozen states carved out containment lines around some of the largest wildfires in California history on Tuesday, helped by cooler temperatures. Using bulldozers and hand tools, crews scraped fire breaks into the earth to block flames from around 24 major blazes sparked by dry lightning during a record heat wave. GM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump Administration in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, and are ramping down or exiting the operations. Many of the ventilators assembled by the automakers and other manufacturers have gone into a U.S. government stockpile as doctors shifted away from using invasive ventilators with COVID-19 patients. The government currently has 108,000 ventilators in its medical equipment stockpile, and 12,000 deployed at U.S. hospitals, the U.S. Health and Human Services department said Tuesday. Special Report: Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography

When David Collie slipped off his shirt as he set out one sultry night to visit some friends, he didn't know he was putting himself in grave danger. But he was. He now fit the description: shirtless, Black, male. Moments later, Collie lay face down on the pavement, gunned down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn’t commit.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black man shot by police in Wisconsin paralyzed, 'fighting for his life,' family says

The Black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was left paralyzed and fighting for his life, his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, as authorities in the lakefront town braced for a third night of civil unrest. Wisconsin G...

Canadian foreign minister pressed China counterpart over detainees, Hong Kong -Ottawa

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome on Tuesday and urged Beijing to release two citizens of Canada it has detained, Ottawa said.Champagne also raised Canadas opposition to Chin...

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 14 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of Aug. 25, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, the countrys health authority reported on Wednesday. All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Hea...

Blazers face elimination vs. Lakers without Lillard

After such a promising start to its seven-game series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers have been pushed to the edge of elimination heading into Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday nig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020