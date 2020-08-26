Left Menu
Wisconsin Governor declares state of emergency after unrest over police shooting Jacob Blake

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency, according to a statement from his office Tuesday, after unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared the State of Emergency, according to a statement from his office Tuesday, after unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Evers said he would authorize an increase in the Wisconsin National Guard's presence to 250.

"Following protests on Monday night, Gov. Evers today announced he is authorizing increased Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs," the statement read, reported CNN. Calling on protesters to protest peacefully and safely, the statement said: "The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger."

CNN reported that Evers said in an earlier statement, that the move to increase National Guard presence was to "ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and firefighters." According to a report in The Hill, lawyers representing the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back at point-blank range by police in Kenosha, Wis., announced that a civil suit would be launched against the Kenosha Police Department.

Blake was shot multiple times in Kenosha on Sunday after officers responded to a reported domestic incident, the report said. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump said that Blake was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The incident comes after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man brought the issue of police brutalities and the Black Lives Matter movement in focus. (ANI)

