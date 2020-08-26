First Lady Melania Trump sympathises with kin of COVID-19 deceased

Left Menu
As the United States is the worst affected from the COVID-19 pandemic with over 5 million COVID-19 cases, First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday (local time) offered sympathies to kins of people succumbing to the disease adding that the Trump administration will work continuously to find a cure for the coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:09 IST
First Lady Melania Trump addressing the convention in Washington. Image Credit: ANI

As the United States is the worst affected from the COVID-19 pandemic with over 5 million COVID-19 cases, First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday (local time) offered sympathies to kins of people succumbing to the disease adding that the Trump administration will work continuously to find a cure for the coronavirus. "I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy -- COVID-19-- has swept our country and has impacted all of us. My deepest sympathies go out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill and suffering," First Lady Trump said at the White House addressing the Republican National Convention 2020.

"I know many people feel anxious and helpless. I want you to know that you are not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine for everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done everything he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic," Trump added. Further extending gratitude to the healthcare workers and frontline workers during the pandemic, the first lady said the workers put "our country" first.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and teachers who stepped up in these difficult times. Despite the risks to yourselves and your families, you put our country first and my husband and I are grateful," the first lady said. As per the latest data, the US has a total of 5.7 million COVID-19 cases and reported 178,486 fatalities due to the highly contagious virus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 3 this year.

