Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

Meanwhile, the number of charges against him dwindled due to the statute of limitations. After an AP investigation revealed that he was continuing to live a globetrotting life, using private jets to party around the world and staying in the family's luxurious properties, authorities finally issued an arrest warrant for causing death by reckless driving in April 2017.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:14 IST
Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion
Reprsentative image Image Credit: ANI

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisay confirmed that Vorayuth Yoovidhya, commonly known by the nickname "Boss," faces charges of causing death by negligent driving and use of a narcotic substance.

"This was the recommendation by the police committee investigating the case," he said by phone. "We are confident that we can move forward on this, otherwise this decision would not have been made." Vorayuth is the grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, one of the creators of the globally famous Red Bull brand. Forbes puts the family's net worth at $20 billion. Around dawn on Sept. 3, 2012, Vorayuth was at the wheel of a Ferrari that struck the back of a traffic policeman's motorcycle on the main Bangkok road. The officer was flung from his motorbike and died at the scene, while Vorayuth drove home.

The family does not dispute he was the driver but says the policeman caused the crash by veering suddenly across his path. A forensic examination at the time put his speed at around 177 kilometers (110 miles) per hour in 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour zone, and medical tests allegedly found traces of cocaine in his bloodstream. For years Boss avoided court by not turning up to meet prosecutors. Meanwhile, the number of charges against him dwindled due to the statute of limitations.

After an AP investigation revealed that he was continuing to live a globetrotting life, using private jets to party around the world and staying in the family's luxurious properties, authorities finally issued an arrest warrant for causing death by reckless driving in April 2017. By then he had fled abroad and it was widely thought he would lie low, waiting out the time limit on the final remaining charge.

But in July of this year, it was revealed that prosecutors had decided to drop the charge more than five weeks earlier, clearing the way for him to return. There was a furious reaction from a disgusted public who saw it as a prime example of the impunity of the rich and influential in Thailand from prosecution.

So severe was the backlash that authorities set up a number of committees to review the decision, leading to Tuesday's about-turn. The results of each committee's deliberations cast grave doubts on the competence and honesty of police and prosecutors who dealt with the case. Boss's whereabouts are currently unknown. It isn't clear whether he took advantage of the five-week gap between the dropping of the charge and the public uproar to return home, though international travel to Thailand has been severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both of his Thai passports were canceled shortly after the issuing of the original arrest warrant in 2017. Anti-government demonstrators have used the scandal repeatedly in their ongoing protest rallies to underline their case that the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha should resign.

There have also been calls in Thailand to boycott the Red Bull brand.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

FOREX-Dollar, euro trade cautiously ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance t...

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020