ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:42 IST
Lockdown in Kathmandu Valley extended for a week
Kathmandu, Nepal. Image Credit: ANI

Chief District Officers (CDOs) of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur unanimously agreed to extend lockdown imposed in the Valley for another week owing to surge in COVID-19 cases in last seven days. In a meeting conducted on Wednesday morning, the CDOs of the Kathmandu Valley agreed to extend the lockdown imposed last week by another seven days as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown by another week, so restrictions would be in place till September 2. We will again review the number of cases reported on a daily basis in the coming days to decide further about it," Humkala Pandey, Chief District Officer of Bhaktapur said. The ongoing lockdown enforced to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in the Valley was scheduled to end on Wednesday-midnight but Kathmandu has continued to report cases in three digits on a daily basis.

On Tuesday only, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 232 new cases of COVID-19. Earlier on Tuesday, the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (DCMC) of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur has conveyed a joint meeting and recommended the DAOs to extend the lockdown. Nepal till Tuesday evening had recorded a total of 33,533 cases of COVID-19 out of which 19,119 have recovered successfully while 164 succumbed to the deadly virus.

