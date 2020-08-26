Left Menu
Pope says pandemic worsening social inequalities

PTI | Vatican City | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:18 IST
Pope Francis says that the pandemic has both ''exposed and aggravated'' social inequalities

Francis said during his weekly audience Wednesday that disparities show up in the workplace, schools and government programs to address the economic impact of the pandemic

He underlined that not everyone can work from home; school has been "abruptly interrupted" for some children, but continues for others; and while "some powerful nations can issue money to deal with the crisis,'' that would mean ''mortgaging the future for others.'' The pope said, "these symptoms of inequality reveal a social illness; it is a virus that comes from a sick economy. It is the fruit of unequal economic growth that disregards fundamental human values."

