Airstrike in Afghanistan's Baghlan kills 10: Taliban
An airstrike in Afghanistan's province of Baghlan killed at least 10 people in a religious school, the Taliban said Wednesday in a statement.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:31 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 26 (ANI/Sputnik): An airstrike in Afghanistan's province of Baghlan killed at least 10 people in a religious school, the Taliban said Wednesday in a statement.
According to the statement, a fighter jet targeted a school in the Bekzado area of central Baghlan province last night.
The Ministry of Defense has not commented on the attack yet. (ANI/Sputnik)
