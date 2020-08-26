Left Menu
Development News Edition

China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after FMs meet

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been held in China on unspecified national security charges for more than 620 days in apparent retaliation for Canada's late 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, an executive at tech giant Huawei and the daughter of the company's founder. Meng was detained at Vancouver's airport at the request of the United States, which wants her extradited to face fraud charges over the company's dealings with Iran.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:52 IST
China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after FMs meet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China said Wednesday it remains firm in its insistence that Canada makes the first move to end the detention of two Canadians, following a meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers. Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been held in China on unspecified national security charges for more than 620 days in apparent retaliation for Canada's late 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, an executive at tech giant Huawei and the daughter of the company's founder.

Meng was detained at Vancouver's airport at the request of the United States, which wants her extradited to face fraud charges over the company's dealings with Iran. Her arrest enraged Beijing, which calls it a political move aimed at constraining China's rise as a global technology power.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne urged Beijing to release the two Canadians during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome on Tuesday. The two are suspected of engaging in "activities endangering China's national security" and their cases are being handled "in strict accordance with the law while protecting their legal rights," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

China has "made it clear to the Canadian side that it should respect the spirit of the rule of law and China's judicial sovereignty," Zhao said, adding that China was not responsible for the current difficulties in bilateral relations. "The Canadian side is well aware of the crux of the problem and should immediately take effective measures to correct the mistakes and create conditions for the bilateral relationship to get back on track," Zhao said.

In addition to detaining Kovrig and Spavor, China has also restricted various Canadian exports to China, including canola seed oil, in an apparent attempt to pressure China into releasing Meng, who is residing in one of her Vancouver mansions under a form of house arrest. Since her detention, China has also sentenced four Canadians convicted on drug charges to death, an unusually high number for foreign suspects held in China.

While the Canadian government has made no indication it will trade Meng for Kovrig and Spavor, calls have arisen among the Canadian public for a deal to be made. "The blind adherence to the use of the rule of law and no ransom ensures that Kovrig and Spavor will remain forgotten within Chinese prisons for the foreseeable future," former foreign service officer Gar Pardy wrote in the Ottawa Citizen newspaper last week.

"The offering of Meng Wanzhou in exchange for Kovrig and Spavor is the only answer," Pardy wrote in the opinion piece.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls: Nadda calls meeting of all party MPs from state

Gearing up for the Bihar Assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda has called a meeting of all the party MPs from the state on Saturday to finalise its poll strategy, sources said on Wednesday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the party is activ...

Erdogan says Turkey won't compromise over rights at sea

Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.We will not compromise over what belongs to us ...We are determined to do whatever ...

EU freezes Mali training missions after coup

The European Union has suspended its training missions in Mali after the military coup this month that removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power, EU officials said on Wednesday.The two missions training Malis army and police as pa...

Poetic words bring tears in New Zealand mosque shooting case

The poetic words of love from a daughter to her murdered father brought many people to tears in a New Zealand courtroom Wednesday during the sentencing hearing for the white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques. Sara Qasem s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020