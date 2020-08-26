Rouhani says Iran will continue nuclear cooperation with IAEA - TV

Rouhani says Iran will continue nuclear cooperation with IAEA - TVReuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:42 IST
Iran will continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, as Tehran agreed to grant the agency inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites.
"Iran, like before, is ready to cooperate with the IAEA," Rouhani said, according to state TV.
