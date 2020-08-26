Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey gave Hamas members passports, Israel says

Turkey has given passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Wednesday, describing the move as "a very unfriendly step" which his government would raise with Turkish officials. Speaking days after Turkey's president met visiting Hamas leaders, charge d'affaires Roey Gilad said Israel had already told Turkey last year that Hamas was carrying out "terror-related activity" in Istanbul, but Turkey had not taken action.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:54 IST
Turkey gave Hamas members passports, Israel says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey has given passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Wednesday, describing the move as "a very unfriendly step" which his government would raise with Turkish officials.

Speaking days after Turkey's president met visiting Hamas leaders, charge d'affaires Roey Gilad said Israel had already told Turkey last year that Hamas was carrying out "terror-related activity" in Istanbul, but Turkey had not taken action. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly condemned Israel's West Bank occupation and treatment of Palestinians.

Gilad said Israel had proof that Turkey was providing passports and identity cards to members of Hamas, which runs Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel, and European Union. "Some are in the process, some already got (the documents), but we are talking about around a dozen," he said.

"We have already one document that we will present to the government in copy," he said. "Judging by the last experience we had by presenting a well-based portfolio to the government... and getting no reply, I must say I don't have high hopes that something will be done this time." Turkey's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday, Erdogan hosted Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other officials in Istanbul for the second time this year, prompting objections from Washington, which linked one of the men to terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings. Ankara said it rejected the U.S. criticism. Gilad said the Hamas members who received Turkish documents were financing and organizing terrorism from Istanbul, which Turkey has previously denied. Many of them came to Turkey under a 2011 deal between Turkey and Israel to exchange a captured Israeli soldier for more than 1,000 prisoners, Gilad said.

Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since then. Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that was elected democratically. Gilad said the current tensions ruled out any cooperation on exploiting gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is challenging maritime claims by Greece, Cyprus, and their allies.

Even if ties with Turkey were to improve, Israel would not "throw away" strategic alliances it has built up with other nations over the last 10 years, Gilad said. "Israel is not going to throw under the bus Greece, Cyprus or Egypt".

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BEST to scrap 545 buses in Mumbai by year end

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking will have to scrap 545 buses by the end of this year, shrinking its fleet considerably, an official said on Wednesday. According to the BEST, in keeping with the Bombay High Co...

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 2,964 with 55 more fatalities; 2,974 fresh cases of infection take tally to 1,47,775: Health Department.

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 2,964 with 55 more fatalities 2,974 fresh cases of infection take tally to 1,47,775 Health Department....

If NCB enters 'Bullywood', many A-listers would be behind bars: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about her opinions on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday made a remark on social media that if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars. The st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020