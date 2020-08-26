Left Menu
India formally writes to UN on Pak's false claim of making statement in Security Council

India on Monday had put out a strong point-by-point rebuttal of the remarks that Pakistan said it made to the Security Council meeting. The Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram had given a statement at the Security Council debate on Report of the Secretary General on Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:48 IST
India formally writes to UN on Pak's false claim of making statement in Security Council
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India has formally written to the United Nations about Pakistan's false claim of making a statement in a Security Council meeting on terrorism, which was not open to non-Council members. India on Monday exposed Pakistan's litany of lies it peddled in the UN after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in the Security Council meeting that was not open to non-members of the 15-nation UN body.

India has now formally written to the UN and put on record about Pakistan's claim that it had made a statement in the Council, which is false. India on Monday had put out a strong point-by-point rebuttal of the remarks that Pakistan said it made to the Security Council meeting.

The Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram had given a statement at the Security Council debate on Report of the Secretary General on Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions. However, the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security was not open to non-members of the Council.

A photograph of the meeting tweeted by the German Mission to the UN showed only envoys of the 15 Security Council members participating in the meeting. Pakistan is not a member of the Council. "We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council.

"We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council session today was not open to non-members. Be that as it may, the five big lies of Pakistan lies exposed," India's Permanent Mission to the UN had said. Calling out Pakistan's lie that it has been a target of cross-border terrorism for decades, India had said "a lie repeated a hundred times will not become truth. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India," India's Mission to the UN had said on Monday.

On Akram's claim that Pakistan has decimated al-Qaeda from the region, India said perhaps the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is "not aware that Osama bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama bin Laden as a martyr." Giving a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's lies, New Delhi termed Pakistan's claim that India has hired terrorists as mercenaries to hit them as "laughable". "Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism which has made the world suffer due to its actions, this claim is nothing short of being preposterous!", India said, adding that Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN and many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had admitted at the General Assembly last year about the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan. Laying bare another lie by Pakistan about Indian nationals in the 1267 al-Qaeda Sanctions List of the UN Security Council, India said the Sanctions List is "public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it.

The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention," India said in response to a lie made by Pakistan that it has submitted names of some Indians to be proscribed under the Sanctions List. In a strong response to Islamabad raking up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the remarks it falsely said Akram gave to the Council, India said Pakistan makes "ridiculous assertions" about internal affairs of India.

"This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today, which is just about 3 per cent, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing. This is in addition to false allegations about India's sovereign actions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which are for the welfare of the people," India said.

