Teenage suspect arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protests

A teenager identified as Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday after gunfire killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, court officials said. The lakeside city been rocked by civil unrest since Sunday, when police shot Jacob Blake, 29, in the back at close range. That incident, captured on video, has reignited protests over racism and police use of force in the United States.

The third night of protests erupted in gunfire shortly before midnight Tuesday. The violence prompted some elected officials to call for a reinforcement of National Guard troops or the deployment of federal law enforcement officers.

Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested on a warrant in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha, a Lake County court official said.