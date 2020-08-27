IAEA chief Grossi expects access to Iranian sites 'very, very soon'Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:08 IST
The dates on which Iran has agreed to grant the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to two suspected former secret sites are "very, very soon", the agency's chief Rafael Grossi told reporters as he returned from Tehran on Wednesday.
Grossi issued a joint statement with the head of Iran's nuclear agency earlier on Wednesday saying the two sides had struck a deal to end a months-long standoff over access to the sites, and that dates for inspections had been agreed. Grossi declined to say what those dates are.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafael Grossi
- Iran
- UN
- Tehran
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Iran's president, FM lash out at new US push on arms embargo
Iranian hard-liners in parliament reject president's nominee
Iran plans to boost state coffers by selling oil securities to Iranians
Iran says U.S. arms embargo push at U.N. will fail -TV
EXPLAINER-The U.S. push to extend U.N. arms embargo on Iran