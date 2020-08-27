Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groups sue Trump administration over rule on hunting in Alaska preserves

"Unfortunately under the Trump administration, the Park Service is ignoring that mission in rolling back previous prohibitions and moving to allow baiting grizzly bears and trapping wolves in their dens on Alaska’s national parklands,” Adams said. The Trump rule overturns an Obama administration prohibition on those practices, which have been allowed at times on some state lands and which are generally aimed at reducing predator populations.

Reuters | Anchorage | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:56 IST
Groups sue Trump administration over rule on hunting in Alaska preserves

Thirteen environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday seeking to overturn a rule allowing hunters in Alaska national preserves to bait bears, kill wolf pups in dens and engage in other controversial practices. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, targets a National Park Service rule change made final in June, claiming it violates the agency's primary purpose.

"The century-old governing mission of the National Park Service includes protecting America’s ecosystems and wildlife, not turning lands into massive game farms,” Jim Adams, Alaska regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "Unfortunately under the Trump administration, the Park Service is ignoring that mission in rolling back previous prohibitions and moving to allow baiting grizzly bears and trapping wolves in their dens on Alaska’s national parklands,” Adams said.

The Trump rule overturns an Obama administration prohibition on those practices, which have been allowed at times on some state lands and which are generally aimed at reducing predator populations. The Obama administration also barred shooting animals from across roads or highways, shooting game animals while they are swimming, use of artificial light and killing bear cubs or female bears with cubs.

The National Park Service has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation, the agency’s Alaska spokesman said by email. The Trump administration separately in June proposed another rule change that would allow baiting of brown bears in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge south of Anchorage, a practice not previously allowed there.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020