PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 27
Headlines - EU trade commissioner resigns after pandemic travel furore https://on.ft.com/31ytOuO - Payments for English self-isolating on low incomes to be trialled https://on.ft.com/31ytQmq - Mark Carney joins Brookfield to launch 'impact investing' fund https://on.ft.com/3gxFnGT - Mike Pompeo renews attack on HSBC as bank walks line between US and China https://on.ft.com/3gxIMW2 Overview - Phil Hogan quit as the European Union's Trade Commissioner after allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to his native Ireland. - Britain will pay low-income residents who are required to self-isolate and unable to work from home, if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 05:30 IST
