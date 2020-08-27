PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU trade commissioner resigns after pandemic travel furore https://on.ft.com/31ytOuO - Payments for English self-isolating on low incomes to be trialled https://on.ft.com/31ytQmq

- Mark Carney joins Brookfield to launch 'impact investing' fund https://on.ft.com/3gxFnGT - Mike Pompeo renews attack on HSBC as bank walks line between US and China https://on.ft.com/3gxIMW2

Overview - Phil Hogan quit as the European Union's Trade Commissioner after allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to his native Ireland.

- Britain will pay low-income residents who are required to self-isolate and unable to work from home, if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus. - Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is joining Canadian asset management company Brookfield Asset Management to head its green investment programme.

- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepped up criticism of British bank HSBC Holdings Plc for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, while maintaining accounts for Chinese officials under US sanctions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)