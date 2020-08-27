Left Menu
US Second Lady highlights significant support by Trump to US military personnel, families

As Second Lady of the United States for the past three-and-a-half years, I have had the honour of meeting many heroes across this great country," 63-year-old Pence said as she addressed the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. She stressed that one of her key initiatives is to elevate and encourage military spouses.

US Second Lady Karen Pence highlighted the "significant" support extended by the Trump administration to military personnel, their families and veterans, urging Americans to honour their "heroes" by re-electing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for four more years. "This evening, we look at heroes in our land. As Second Lady of the United States for the past three-and-a-half years, I have had the honour of meeting many heroes across this great country," 63-year-old Pence said as she addressed the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

She stressed that one of her key initiatives is to elevate and encourage military spouses. Noting that the Pences are a military family with her son Michael serving in the US Marines and son-in-law Henry in the US Navy, she said, "These men and women, like our daughter, Charlotte, and our daughter-in-law, Sarah, are the home front heroes." Pence said over the past three years she has been privileged to hear many stories of selfless support, volunteer spirit and great contributions to the armed forces and communities.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence have been supporting our United States Armed Forces, including our military families, on a significant scale,” she said. While travelling throughout the nation to educate military spouses about policy solutions, Trump has promoted, involving real, tangible progress in military spouse employment, Pence said, adding that she has been inspired to meet heroic military spouses and has been able to bring awareness about art therapy for heroic veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Pence emphasised that healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, mental health providers, law enforcement officers, grocery and delivery workers and farmers are all heroes.

"A 100 years ago, today, women secured the right to vote. So let's vote, America! Let's honour our heroes! Let's reelect President Trump and Vice President Pence for four more years!," she said..

