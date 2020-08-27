Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to phase out waste exports, boost recycling

The Australian government introduced a legislation on Thursday that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires beginning January next year.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:46 IST
Australia to phase out waste exports, boost recycling
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Australian government introduced legislation on Thursday that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass, and tires beginning January next year. The legislation introduced to Parliament aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons (711,000 US tons) of unprocessed trash that Australia ships overseas each year, usually to Asian ports. Waste glass exports would be banned from January 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"It's our waste. It's our responsibility," Morrison said. "We've got to deal with it and recycle it and repurpose it and reuse it here to both drive jobs in the recycling sector and also to improve the quality of our environment," he added.

Morrison said waste plastic was a key issue that he had raised with Australia's South Pacific neighbors and with the East Asian Summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. "Waste plastic in oceans is destroying communities, it's destroying their livelihoods, it's destroying their health," Morrison said.

Waste disposal has become an increasingly pressing problem around the world since 2017 when China, previously its main destination, barred imports of almost all foreign waste. The Australian legislation would establish a national industry framework for recycling and create a 190 million Australian dollar (USD 138 million) recycling modernization fund.

The government also plans to create 10,000 new jobs in the waste and recycling sector, a 32 percent increase on current staffing levels. More incentives would be offered to companies to take greater environmental responsibility for the products they make and for what happens with those products and packaging at the end of their lives.

"This is about tackling a national environmental issue that has been buried in a landfill or shipped offshore for far too long," Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in a statement. The legislation was welcomed by the Australian Council of Recycling and the Australian Food and Grocery Council.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies rookie Howard draws matchup with Nats ace Scherzer

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for a series sweep and a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The Phillies captured their third straight with a narrow 3-2 victory on Wednesday when Brandon...

We share workers: Chinese factories redeploy staff to weather pandemic blow

When the government of the south China city of Zhongshan heard that watchmaker Kam Yuen Group was furloughing more than 100 workers, it brokered a deal to shift the surplus staff to another manufacturer - a growing practiceThe arrangement w...

Hockey player Akashdeep Singh 'extremely delighted' after being selected for Arjuna Award

Indian Mens Hockey team forward Akashdeep Singh said that he is extremely delighted and honoured after the player got selected for this years Arjuna Award. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. I would...

White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020