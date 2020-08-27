Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?
Research shows people don't get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus, said Dr Monica Gandhi, a virus expert at University of California, San Francisco. And masks may protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them. Experts say masks are particularly important with the new coronavirus because infected people can be contagious even if they don't have symptoms.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:36 IST
Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me? It likely provides protection for both. Studies on the new coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.
The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or talk. Surgical or cloth face masks can block most of those particles from spreading. While some droplets may still spread out, wearing a mask could reduce the amount, providing a benefit to others. Research shows people don't get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus, said Dr Monica Gandhi, a virus expert at University of California, San Francisco.
And masks may protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them. In two US food processing plants where masks were required and infection clusters occurred, Gandhi noted that most workers who developed COVID-19 had mild illness or no symptoms.
Research on a different coronavirus has also found low infection rates among people who frequently wore masks in public. Experts say masks are particularly important with the new coronavirus because infected people can be contagious even if they don't have symptoms.
- READ MORE ON:
- University of California
- Gandhi
- US
- San Francisco
- Monica Gandhi
ALSO READ
'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Centre over possible lowest GDP growth since independence
Varun Gandhi to bring private member bill for registration of all adult citizens as organ donors
With passing away of Rajiv Tyagi Congress lost a tiger: Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul seeks withdrawal of EIA 2020
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra express condolences on death of party leader SP Goyal