Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of convicted Hezbollah member denounces 'injustice'

The family of a Hezbollah member convicted in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri described Thursday the guilty verdict handed down by a UN-backed tribunal as a “grave injustice.” The comment was the first by relatives of Salim Ayyash, who was found guilty as a co-conspirator in five charges linked to his involvement in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others in a huge blast 15 years ago.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:57 IST
Family of convicted Hezbollah member denounces 'injustice'

The family of a Hezbollah member convicted in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri described Thursday the guilty verdict handed down by a UN-backed tribunal as a “grave injustice.” The comment was the first by relatives of Salim Ayyash, who was found guilty as a co-conspirator in five charges linked to his involvement in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others in a huge blast 15 years ago. It was released in a statement distributed by Hezbollah. The Shiite Muslim group has consistently denied involvement in Hariri's killing, calling it a conspiracy against it and has vowed not to hand over any suspects. Ayyash, 56, has been at large and is not likely to serve time. A hearing will be held at a later date to determine his sentence.

In its verdict August 18, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted Ayyash and acquitted three others of involvement in the assassination, which sent shock waves through the Middle East. The tribunal's judges also said there was no evidence the leadership of Hezbollah and Syria were involved in the attack. Ayyash's family, in the statement issued Thursday, said Ayyash, who hails from the southern Lebanese village of Harouf, was a patriot who served in the Civil Defense and was in Saudi Arabia performing a hajj pilgrimage when the crime occurred.

“All of this refutes this accusation and emphasizes its injustice, weakness and invalidity of the conviction,” it said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contactless processing & sanitisation measures at BLR airport enhance passenger confidence: Survey

Bengaluru, Aug 27 PTIThe contactless processing and stringent sanitisation measures implemented at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru KIAB BLR airport have enhanced passenger confidence in air travel, a survey claimed on Thursday. ...

IRMA Begins 41st Batch of PGDM(RM) with 37% Female Students in the Batch of 2022

Anand, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Institute of Rural Management Anand IRMA commenced classes in online mode for the 41st batch 2020-22 of its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management Rural Management, the PGDMRM. The classes began after a...

Five benches in Delhi HC to hold physical courts on rotation from Sept 1

The Delhi High Court Thursday said five of its benches will start holding physical courts on a rotation basis from September 1, and issued standard operating procedure SOP for it. The high court, which has been conducting hearings through v...

Amaravati: SBI hands over ambulance to Andhra Pradesh police

An ambulance was gifted and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police by the State Bank of India SBI on Thursday.SBI Deputy General Manager Ravimohan Saxena and others handed over the ambulance, worth Rs 20 lakhs, to Andhra Pradesh Director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020