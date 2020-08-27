Extinction Rebellion to target London's "institutions of power" in new protests
Climate change protestors will target Britain's parliament and other institutions of power next week when it restarts large-scale protests for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers Extinction Rebellion said on Thursday. "In the following few days we'll be taking our action to other key institutions of power to really demonstrate the harm that our government are doing."Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:07 IST
Climate change protestors will target Britain's parliament and other institutions of power next week when it restarts large-scale protests for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers Extinction Rebellion said on Thursday. Extinction Rebellion said small-scale, regional protests would also take place over the coming weekend ahead of larger scale demonstrations in London, Cardiff and Manchester.
"In London, we're going to be gathering in Parliament Square, and around parliament on (Sept) 1st," Extinction Rebellion organiser Anneka Sutcliffe said in an online briefing. "In the following few days we'll be taking our action to other key institutions of power to really demonstrate the harm that our government are doing."
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Extinction Rebellion
- London
- Cardiff
- Parliament Square
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: London's Science Museum reopens doors; Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground and more
UK bank NatWest cuts more than 500 jobs, closes north London office
Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film
State Dept watchdog finds fault in conduct of U.S. Ambassador to Britain
Science News Roundup: Humanity versus disease showcased as London's Science Museum reopens doors; Stem cells give hope for a revival of Malaysia's extinct rhinos and more