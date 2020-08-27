Frans Hals painting "Two Laughing Boys" stolen - police
A painting by Frans Hals has been stolen from a small museum in the Netherlands, police said on Thursday. The painting, "Two Laughing Boys" dating from 1626, was taken from the Hofje van Aerden Museum in a town near Utrecht before dawn on Thursday, Dutch police said in a statement.
Police were alerted when thieves forced the museum's back door, triggering alarms. A spokesman for the museum referred all questions to the police.
The museum had been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
