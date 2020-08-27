Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore says no known case of COVID-19 reinfection, but investigating possibility

Following reports of recovered COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, Belgium and the Netherlands becoming reinfected with the coronavirus, a Health Ministry spokesperson said that the ministry is reviewing global and local clinical research and evidence on COVID-19 reinfection.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:23 IST
Singapore says no known case of COVID-19 reinfection, but investigating possibility

Singapore on Thursday said that there is no known case of COVID-19 reinfection in the country so far, but it is "actively investigating" the possibility of reinfection among those who have recovered from the disease. Following reports of recovered COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, Belgium and the Netherlands becoming reinfected with the coronavirus, a Health Ministry spokesperson said that the ministry is reviewing global and local clinical research and evidence on COVID-19 reinfection. The ministry will "monitor the situation closely", the spokesperson told the Channel News Asia. “We have also been actively investigating the possibility of reinfection among persons who have recovered from COVID-19, when they seek subsequent medical care for acute respiratory infection symptoms," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said a Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 was reinfected four-and-a-half months later. It was the first documented instance of human reinfection. The 33-year-old man was cleared of COVID-19 and discharged from hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on August 15.

The patient had appeared to be previously healthy, researchers said in the paper, which was accepted by the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. He was found to have contracted a different coronavirus strain from the one he had previously contracted and remained asymptomatic for the second infection.

The finding does not mean taking vaccines will be useless, Dr Kai-Wang To, one of the leading authors of the paper, told Reuters. "Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection," he said. "(We) will need to wait for the results of the vaccine trials to see if how effective vaccines are." World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday that there was no need to jump to any conclusions, in response to the Hong Kong case.

On Tuesday, a patient in the Netherlands and another in Belgium were confirmed to have been reinfected with the coronavirus, reported Dutch national broadcaster NOS, citing virologists..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...

in:collab social network aims to touch 100 mn users by March

Multi-Verse Technologies on Thursday launched incollab, a social networking platform that aims to connect people, enterprises and governments. The social networking platform aims to reach 100 million users in India by March next year, it sa...

National Sports Awards 2020 to be held virtually for first-time on Aug 29

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.In the virtual format, Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020