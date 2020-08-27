Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visas granted to Indian students to study in UK more than doubles

The findings coincide with those of the UK's Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which found that amid an overall spike in university applications for the year, most applicants from India were planning to start a course from the autumn semester, which begins next month. In the latest ONS migration data, Indian nationals also accounted for nearly half (48 per cent) of all skilled work visas granted in the year ending June 2020, but the number of grants decreased by a quarter (25 per cent) compared with the previous year..

PTI | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:09 IST
Visas granted to Indian students to study in UK more than doubles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Visas granted to Indian nationals to study at universities in the UK have more than doubled over the past year, according to official statistics released here on Thursday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that Indian nationals accounted for 17 per cent of the total 299,023 sponsored study visas granted by the UK Home Office in the year ending March 2020, with the number more than doubling from 2019 to hit a total of 49,844 grants – a continuous rise since 2016.

The ONS data found that after China, which accounted for 40 per cent of all study visas, India has been driving up Britain's overseas student arrivals to reflect an increase in the country's migration statistics. However, the coronavirus lockdown post-March is yet to be accounted for in the figures, which could also impact numbers from India.

"After a period of stability, we were seeing migration levels begin to increase in the past 12 months leading up to the coronavirus pandemic. This was being driven by increases in non-EU student arrivals, mainly from China and India," said Jay Lindop, Director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS. "The IPS [International Passenger Service] data were collected up to March 2020 and do not take into account the significant impact the pandemic has had on international migration since then," said Lindop.

The UK's new post-study work visa, or Graduate Route, comes in force from the 2020-21 academic year. It is expected to have a further positive impact on Indian student applications to UK universities, given the option of being able to apply for work at the end of a degree course.

However, there is some concern among British universities that many overseas students may choose to defer their plans for study abroad amid the coronavirus lockdown travel restrictions. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK) had conducted a survey of Indian students to assess the impact of the lockdown on the higher education sector and found that nearly half of Indian students with an admission offer to a UK university from September 2020 were unsure whether to accept.

However, 45 per cent had accepted their offers and intended to carry on with their education in the UK as planned and only 5 per cent chose to defer their offers to the next academic year. The findings coincide with those of the UK's Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which found that amid an overall spike in university applications for the year, most applicants from India were planning to start a course from the autumn semester, which begins next month.

In the latest ONS migration data, Indian nationals also accounted for nearly half (48 per cent) of all skilled work visas granted in the year ending June 2020, but the number of grants decreased by a quarter (25 per cent) compared with the previous year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Students want JEE, NEET to be conducted; over 17 lakh have downloaded admit cards: Pokhriyal

Over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday. His comment...

Rain eludes Delhi despite MeT department forecast

Most parts of the national capital remained dry on Thursday despite the meteorological departments prediction for moderate rains. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, and other weather stations rec...

Militants kill four Malian soldiers in ambush

Four Malian solders were killed and 12 wounded on Thursday after militants ambushed a military anti-poaching patrol in the violence-plagued central region of Mopti, the army said. Mali was rocked last week by a coup that ousted President Ib...

Mali junta frees ousted president Keita

Coup leaders in Mali have released President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and he has returned home, nine days after he was ousted and detained, his representative said on Thursday. A group of military officers has controlled Mali since Aug. 18, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020