Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali's deposed president returns home under tight security

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup d'etat last week, a family member said Thursday.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:41 IST
Mali's deposed president returns home under tight security
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup d'etat last week, a family member said Thursday. Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when a group of military officers staged a coup and took him and other government officials to Kati, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the capital, Bamako. Late that night he resigned as president.

Keita was brought home around 2 a.m. Thursday by the military, according to a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press. New guards were put on duty at the president's residence, and the junta must approve all visitors, the family member added. His release to his home under tight military security comes amid negotiations with the 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, whose leaders are meeting Friday in a virtual summit to further discuss the crisis in Mali.

The former leader's safety was discussed during earlier negotiations that were suspended on Monday after failing to reach an agreement on who will lead Mali and how long the transition back to democracy will take. "We asked them to allow ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to return to his personal residence, where he would be given tight security, but they said he (might) travel abroad and not return to answer questions they may have for him,'' special envoy and former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said when describing the negotiations to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a communique issued Wednesday.

Keita's release could be a signal that Mali's ruling junta are trying to meet some of the demands by ECOWAS. Mali's military leaders have asked for ECOWAS to lift sanctions already in place, according to Jonathan. "We told them that the authority to do such was only in the hands of ECOWAS heads of state," he said, referring to the upcoming summit on Friday.

The ECOWAS negotiating team met with Keita during their visit to Mali's capital last week. Keita confirmed that he resigned voluntarily, "adding that he was no longer interested in returning to his former position," according to the ECOWAS delegation's statement. The main demand from ECOWAS, however, is at a standstill.

West Africa's leaders have demanded that Mali's junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restore the country to civilian rule. "The Interim Government would then organize elections to restore full constitutional order," Jonathan said in the briefing.

Mali's junta, calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, has proposed staying in power for three years until Mali's next election until 2023. The junta's proposed time frame is more than double the time it took to hold a vote after a similar coup in 2012, and would allow the soldiers who overthrew a democratically elected president to remain in power all that time. African countries and the wider international community have expressed fears that Mali's upheaval could allow Islamic extremists in the country to extend their reach. Mali has been fighting the extremists with heavy international support for more than seven years, and jihadists have used previous power vacuums in the country to expand their territory.

"About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests," Nigeria's president said in the statement issued by his office. West Africa will reach a common position on Mali on Friday, he said.

Right after the coup, ECOWAS leaders said they were considering mobilizing a standby military force to restore civilian rule, but that prospect has become unlikely after thousands of Malians took to the streets of the capital last week to support the junta. The regional group also shut borders, halted financial flows with Mali and threatened further sanctions. The ECOWAS demand comes amid mounting international pressure on the junta.

The International Organization of Francophonie — representing the world's French-speaking countries — on Wednesday suspended Mali. The organization will send a high-level delegation to Mali's capital, Bamako, in the coming days to evaluate the situation, it said in a statement. The European Union will also be suspending its security training missions in Mali.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

Mumbai: woman, granddaughter killed as part of building crashes

A septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020