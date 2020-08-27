Many countries interested to probe COVID-19 origins in China: WHO

Many countries have expressed their interest in the opportunity to participate in the international mission to China aimed at investigating the origins of coronavirus, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program said Thursday. According to the official, the team will assist in Phase I and Phase II epidemiological studies focusing on the chains of transmission and establishing the circumstances of the virus' animal-human species breach.

"An international team is being pulled together right now and many countries have expressed interest in participating in that," Ryan told a virtual press briefing. "We look forward to having a team on the ground and yes, it is our expectation that the international team will visit Wuhan and will engage in supporting and collaborating with our Chinese colleagues on the necessary studies to understand the origin of this virus," Ryan added.