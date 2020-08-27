BRICS foreign ministers to meet on Sept 4, discuss topical international issues
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that the foreign ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will exchange views on topical international matters during the virtual meeting scheduled to be held on September 4.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:59 IST
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that the foreign ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will exchange views on topical international matters during the virtual meeting scheduled to be held on September 4. The foreign ministers of five countries will discuss cooperation on three key areas -- politics and security, economics and finance, humanitarian ties.
"On September 4, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a large-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, to be held via videoconference, during which they will exchange views on topical international matters," Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted. In another tweet, it said, "During the September 4 meeting, BRICS foreign ministers will discuss cooperation between the five countries during Russia's BRICS chairmanship in 3 key areas - politics and security, economics and finance, humanitarian ties."
The meeting which was scheduled to be held earlier was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BRICS
- Russia
- Brazil
- Sergey Lavrov
- Foreign Affairs Ministry
- China
- South Africa
- India
ALSO READ
FEATURE-No pay, no freedom: Brazil struggles to rescue maids from slavery
Chinese cities find virus in Brazilian chicken wings, Ecuadorian shrimp packaging
UPDATE 4-Chinese cities find virus in Brazilian chicken wings, Ecuadorian shrimp packaging
Brazil not yet ready to buy Russia vaccine, says health minister
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on coronavirus scare