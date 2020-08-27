BRICS foreign ministers to meet on Sept 4, discuss topical international issues

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that the foreign ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will exchange views on topical international matters during the virtual meeting scheduled to be held on September 4. The foreign ministers of five countries will discuss cooperation on three key areas -- politics and security, economics and finance, humanitarian ties.

The meeting which was scheduled to be held earlier was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)