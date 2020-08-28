Saudi-Led coalition intercepts a ballistic missile launched towards Najran

Saudi-Led coalition intercepts a ballistic missile launched towards NajranReuters | Damascus | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:01 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the city of Najran.
The statement, carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA, added the missile was launched in a way to target civilians.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
