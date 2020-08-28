Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 28

28-08-2020
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Next UK lottery operator will have to give share of profits to charity https://on.ft.com/34E2Kfq - Pret A Manger slashes third of its workforce https://on.ft.com/3loejNK

- Hut Group targets 4.5 bln stg valuation in London listing https://on.ft.com/3jjMww8 - RWS adds translation software to the portfolio with 809 mln stg SDL deal https://on.ft.com/34AbYtc

Overview - UK's Gambling Commission said the next operator of the National Lottery will have to share a percentage of any profits made to charitable causes.

- British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger will cut 2,800 jobs as it completes restructuring of its UK business following a hit to customer demand from the coronavirus crisis. - UK e-commerce retailer The Hut Group plans a London initial public offering that would value it at around 4.5 billion pounds ($5.94 billion).

- RWS Holdings Plc said it has agreed to pay 809 million pounds to buy translation software company SDL Plc . ($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

