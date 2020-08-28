Left Menu
Trump is people's president and 'champion' of American workers, says daughter Ivanka

He is our president, and my father, Donald J Trump,” she said amidst loud cheer from the Republican Party supporters. "Dad, people attack you for being unconventional but I love you for being real and I respect you for being effective," said Ivanka, who is also the senior advisor to the president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:47 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Describing Donald Trump as the "people's president" and listing out his administration's "people-friendly" policies during his first term, his daughter Ivanka Trump delivered a fiery speech in support of her father's re-election bid. "America doesn't need another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands. Now more than ever, America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House," 38-year-old Ivanka said in her address to the Republican National Convention on Thursday from the South Lawn of the White House.

Introducing Trump to the audience before his presidential nomination acceptance, she said four years ago she introduced to them a builder and entrepreneur, an outsider, and the people's nominee for president of the United States. "Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people's president. He's our commander-in-chief, champion of the American workers, defender of common sense and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country. He is our president, and my father, Donald J Trump," she said amidst loud cheer from the Republican Party supporters.

"Dad, people attack you for being unconventional but I love you for being real and I respect you for being effective," said Ivanka, who is also the senior advisor to the president. She said for the first time in a long time, the US has a president who has called out Washington's hypocrisy and his rivals hate him for that.

"President refuses to surrender his beliefs to score point with the political elite. To my father, you are the elite. You are the only people he cares about scoring points with. "If these problems were easy to solve previous presidents would have done so. But you don't achieve different results by doing things the same way," Ivanka said. Ivanka said his father did not come to Washington to win praise from the Beltway elites, but to "make America great again".

"Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," she said. She said his father has strong convictions and he knows what he believes, and he says what he thinks. "Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognise that my dad's communication style is not to everyone's taste. And I know that his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered, But the results speak for themselves," Ivanka said.

"He is so unapologetic about his beliefs that he has caused me, and countless Americans to take a hard look at our own convictions and ask ourselves, what do we stand for, what kind of America, do we want to leave for our children," she said. Ivanka said Trump is working to build a society where every child can live in a safe community and go to a great school of their choice. "We want a culture where differences of opinion and debate are encouraged not cancelled, where law enforcement is respected, where our country's rich diversity is celebrated, and where people of all backgrounds, races, genders and creeds have the chance to achieve their God given potential. This is the future my father is working to build each and every day," she said.

