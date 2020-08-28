Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says India 2nd largest country to conduct COVID-19 tests after US

If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more Americans would have died," he said. According to the India’s Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 33,87,500 while the death toll at 61,529.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:19 IST
Trump says India 2nd largest country to conduct COVID-19 tests after US
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has said that the US has conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests, much more than any other country with India being the second largest. Trump, in his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention which re-nominated him as the Republican Party's presidential candidate, said that the US has conducted 40 million more tests than the next closest nation which is India.

"We developed a wide array of effective treatments, including a powerful antibody treatment known as convalescent plasma," he said on Thursday night. "You saw that on Sunday night when we announced that we'll save thousands and thousands of lives. Thanks to advances, we have pioneered the fatality rate. And you look at it and you look at the numbers, it has been reduced by 80 per cent since April," Trump said.

Trump delivered his speech to a group of over 1,000 supporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Many did not wear face masks and were seated close together. The US is among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country anywhere in the world, Trump said.

"The European Union's case fatality rate is nearly three times higher than ours, but you don't hear that. They don't write about that. They don't want to write about that. They don't want you to know those things. "All together, the nations of Europe have experienced a 30 per cent greater increase and excess mortality than the United States," said the president.

In recent months, the United States and the world has been hit by the once-in-a-century pandemic that China allowed to spread around the globe. "They could have stopped it but they allowed it to come out. We are grateful to be joined tonight by several of our incredible nurses and first responders. Please stand and accept our profound thanks and gratitude," he said.

Criticising his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden, Trump said unlike the former vice president, his administration focuses "on the science, the facts and the data" to handle the coronavirus pandemic. "If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more Americans would have died.,,,," Trump, who had earlier dismissed the pandemic as not a major health issue for the country, said. Many Americans, including him, sadly lost friends and cherished loved ones to this horrible disease, Trump said.

"As one nation, we mourn, we grieve, and we hold in our hearts forever the memories of all of those lives that had been so tragically taken. So unnecessary. "In their honour, we will unite. In their memory, we will overcome. And when the China virus hit, we launched the largest national mobilisation since World War II. Invoking the Defence Production Act, we produced the world's largest supply of ventilators. Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator which is a miracle," Trump added.

More than 180,000 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic since the start of the outbreak in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 5.8 million cases have also been confirmed nationwide, making America the worst-hit country in the world after the disease emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Trump repeatedly claimed there would be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, and also implied it could be available sooner. "We are delivering life-saving therapies, and will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner," Trump said at one point.

"We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic, and emerge stronger than ever before. "Nobody thought it could ever be done this fast. We are producing them in advance, so that hundreds of millions of doses will be quickly available," Trump said.

"We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year," Trump assured, "and together we will crush the virus." "Unfortunately, from the beginning, our opponents have shown themselves capable of nothing but a partisan ability to criticise," Trump said. "When I took bold action to issue a travel ban on China, Joe Biden called it hysterical and xenophobic. If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more Americans would have died," he said.

According to the India's Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 33,87,500 while the death toll at 61,529. A cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday in India, according to the ministry's data.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjabs Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers. In a unique initiative, a moving pet salon has been introduced to provide door-t...

Rockies get back to action as Padres visit

Matt Kemp and the Colorado Rockies return to the diamond on Friday when they host the San Diego Padres in the opener of a four-game series between the National League West rivals. Kemp chose to sit out Wednesdays victory over the Arizona Di...

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norways ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of e...

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Israeli aircraft and tanks struck Hamas facilities in Gaza on Friday and militants fired half a dozen rockets towards southern Israel, the military said, as mediators work for calm along the volatile frontier. There were no reports of casua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020