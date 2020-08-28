Left Menu
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday officially announced his plan to step down, citing health issues.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:24 IST
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.. Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday officially announced his plan to step down, citing health issues. "In June this year, I was told that there were signs of recurrence of my chronic condition called ulcerative colitis, and I did my best at work. while taking medicine," Abe told a press conference, reported Sputnik.

"But starting the middle of last month, my physical condition changed, and I felt very exhausted. Recurrence of the disease was confirmed at the beginning of this month," he added. Abe said that he would step down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

"In politics, getting results is the most important thing. Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself make mistakes in important political decisions and fail to achieve results," he said further. "I have decided that I should not continue to hold the position of the prime minister, as I can no longer firmly carry out the mandate given to me by the people. I've decided to resign as Prime Minister," Sputnik reported further quoting Abe. (ANI)

