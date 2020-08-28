Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU firms up Belarus blacklist as OSCE offers to mediate

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on up to 20 senior Belarus officials suspected of election fraud and the crackdown on protesters and is likely to put President Alexander Lukashenko on its list at some point, the bloc's foreign ministers said Friday at a meeting in Berlin.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:12 IST
EU firms up Belarus blacklist as OSCE offers to mediate

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on up to 20 senior Belarus officials suspected of election fraud and the crackdown on protesters and is likely to put President Alexander Lukashenko on its list at some point, the bloc's foreign ministers said Friday at a meeting in Berlin. In Vienna, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe offered to mediate between the two sides in Belarus, with chairman Edi Rama pledging not to “interfere in internal affairs,” but at the same time stressing human rights abuses must end.

Belarus' authoritarian president of 26 years has faced weeks of protests since he was reelected to a sixth term on August 9 with 80 per cent of the vote. The opposition says the poll was rigged and the EU, among others, disputes the results. In the first four days of demonstrations that followed, Belarus security forces detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three protesters died. Around 180 people were detained at rallies on Thursday.

“We have general agreement on how the list will be structured and who will be, more or less, on the list,” Czech Republic Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told reporters. However, the technicalities involved in legally finalizing the list won't be concluded for at least another week. Asked whether the Belarus president will be hit by a travel ban and asset freeze, Petricek said he believes that “Lukashenko should be on the list. The question is whether in the first stage, or a later stage if there is no progress.” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius agreed that Lukashenko should be on the list now, but he acknowledged that there may be “tactical reasons” to keep the Belarus leader off. Lithuania had tabled its own list of 118 officials.

Some countries prefer a gradual approach that would ratchet up pressure by adding more names progressively if Lukashenko failed to enter into talks with the opposition. Greece and Cyprus are also believed to be demanding that sanctions be slapped on Turkey for what they say is its illegal energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean before the two countries agree to the measures against Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that he stands ready to send police to Belarus if protests there turn violent, but sees no such need yet. Linkevicius said that “we cannot exclude this invasion,” and that the EU must also send a clear warning to Russia. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told she stressed the importance of Belarus' sovereignty in a recent call with Putin.

“I hope that such a unit won't be deployed,” she told reporters in Berlin. The EU has supported proposals from the OSCE to promote dialogue in Belarus, one of the organisation's 57 member nations, and has said it stands read to provide assistance to further them.

In a special meeting on the situation in Belarus in Vienna on Friday, Rama, who is the prime minister of Albania, laid out the case for the organization to assist in facilitating talks between Lukashenko and the opposition. “For the country to move forward safely and as securely as possible will require mutual understanding and cooperation inside Belarus,” Rama said. “And our role should be to help bring that about.” He emphasized that “if we are to play a constructive role it is not for us to take sides” and that the OSCE could provide “dispassionate third party counseling.” But at the same time, he noted the restrictions on journalists, and the injury and loss of life to protesters in the government crackdown, saying that “the picture is ugly, to say the least.” “Belarus is here, with us, as a friend, but friends must remind each other of important truths, and the authorities in Minsk need to hear this one,” he said.

“The OSCE is founded on principals that include full respect for democracy and human rights... There cannot be any ifs or any buts about this. These are principles and they must be upheld.”.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP chief secy finds 90 pc officials absent in cooperative dept, disciplinary action to follow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Friday carried out a surprise inspection at the headquarters of the cooperative department here and found 90 per cent staff not at work. The chief secretary reached the Sahkarita Bhawan...

Sport-Russia dismisses anti-doping chief

Russia on Friday dismissed the head of RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, in a move that threatens to further strain the countrys relations on the global sports stage.Announced on Friday by the agencys founders, Russias Olympic and Pa...

BPR&D unwavering in service of nation over last 50 years: PM Modi

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Anniversary today. A function was organised in virtual mode to mark the occasion. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy graced the f...

VisionRI shortlisted for feasibility studies of AfDB funded electricity metering project in Cameroon

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, is among the six international consulting firms shortlisted for feasibility studies for the subsidiary of electricity metering services in Cameroon electricity sector financially supported by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020