Chinese Attorney and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng urged people to vote for President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections in November "for the sake of this world".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:36 IST
Vote for Trump for the sake of this world, says Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng amid CCP aggression
Attorney and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Attorney and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng urged people to vote for President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections in November "for the sake of this world". "Standing up to tyranny is hard. When I spoke out against China's one-child policy and other injustices, I was persecuted, beaten and sent into prison and put under house arrest by the Chinese Communist Party," Chen said while speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday (local time).

He further expressed gratitude towards the American people for welcoming him and his family into the country further calling the CCP "an enemy of Humanity". "It is terrorising its own people and it is threatening the well-being of the world. In China not expressing beliefs or ideas approved by the CCP can lead to prison," the human rights activist said.

"The US must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the role of law to gather a coalition of democracies to stop the aggression of the CCP. President Trump has led in on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight -- a fight for our future. We need to support, vote and fight for President Trump for the sake of the world," he added. Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party for the upcoming November 3 election.

US Vice President Mike Pence also formally accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party on Wednesday. (ANI)

